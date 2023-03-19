Kava (KAVA) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Kava has a market cap of $448.77 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,423,207 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

