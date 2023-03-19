Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.
Kaman Trading Down 4.6 %
KAMN stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.