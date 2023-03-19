Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

KAMN stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

