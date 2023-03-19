Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company.

KALU traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. 673,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $985.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.59%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $9,886,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

