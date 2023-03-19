Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Jumbo Price Performance

Jumbo stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.