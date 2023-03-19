Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Jumbo Price Performance
Jumbo stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.
Jumbo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumbo (JUMSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.