JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $41.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.08.

New York Times Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

