Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.31. 554,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.79. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.