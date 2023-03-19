JOE (JOE) Trading Up 96.1% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 96.1% against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $128.55 million and approximately $218.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

