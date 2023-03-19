J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.