J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.