JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.92 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.