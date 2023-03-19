Jenkins Wealth Takes $697,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ELP opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

