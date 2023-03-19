Jenkins Wealth Takes $1.03 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ENI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ENI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

