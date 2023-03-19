Jenkins Wealth Purchases New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

