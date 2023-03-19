Jenkins Wealth Makes New $658,000 Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,866 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 80.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

