Jenkins Wealth Invests $1.13 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Vale makes up 0.5% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.79 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

