Jenkins Wealth Buys New Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD opened at $13.52 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $687.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

