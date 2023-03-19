Jenkins Wealth Acquires New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,086,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.