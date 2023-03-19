JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 11,476,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

