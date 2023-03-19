iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 61,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,203. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

