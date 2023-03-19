iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,695,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IVE stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

