iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

