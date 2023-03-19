iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after buying an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after buying an additional 570,576 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.