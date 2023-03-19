iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $52,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWD stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

