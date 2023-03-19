iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $39,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.