iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.