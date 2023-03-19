iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 336.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. 2,888,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,472. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

