iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

