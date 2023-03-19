iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Reduced by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 305,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

