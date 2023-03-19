iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.7% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 325,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,143 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

HEFA stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.