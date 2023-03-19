iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $108.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

