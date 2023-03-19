iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,277,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

