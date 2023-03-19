iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average of $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

