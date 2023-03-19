iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average of $392.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

