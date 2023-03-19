iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

