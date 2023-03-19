IOST Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $212.02 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00361997 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.16 or 0.26311178 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

