IOST (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $210.50 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. IOST has a total market cap of $210.50 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

