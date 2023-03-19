Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.83. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

