Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

RSP opened at $138.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

