Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $305.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.