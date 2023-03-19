Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.32

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and traded as high as $124.11. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $122.67, with a volume of 3,140 shares traded.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,639 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,051,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

