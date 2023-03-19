Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,358,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

