Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.80. 2,304,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,104. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.37. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Featured Articles

