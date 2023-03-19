Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a valuation buy rating to a fundamental buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,723. The firm has a market cap of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

In other news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 104,231 shares of company stock worth $698,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

