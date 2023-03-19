Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
IVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a valuation buy rating to a fundamental buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Intevac Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,723. The firm has a market cap of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.