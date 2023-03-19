Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.55 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00019676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $35.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,120,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,402,491 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

