Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,156.50 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 937 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,867 ($22.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,364 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
