Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,156.50 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 937 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,867 ($22.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,364 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Intermediate Capital Group

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($110,274.22). In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($124,558.20). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($110,274.22). Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,000 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

