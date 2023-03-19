Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

