Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells $60,632.64 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $60,632.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sumo Logic Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
