Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 94,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

