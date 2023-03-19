IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,941.42

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $68,941.42 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.87 or 0.26228696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

