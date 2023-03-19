Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
