IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Stock Down 2.2 %

IESC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 51,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $838.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

